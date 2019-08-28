|
Barbara M. Romano, 74, of Old Forge died Tuesday at home. She was the widow of John E. Romano, who passed away in May. The couple celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 1, 2018.
Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Peter and Margaret Biancardi Biscontini. Barbara had many interests throughout her life and was most proud making floral arrangements for Sweet Scents Floral. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
Barbara was a dedicated homemaker who always put family first. She cherished spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was a member of the PTA and built lifelong friendships with people she considered family.
Barbara is survived by a son, John and wife, Kara; a daughter, Kimberly Hughes and husband, Dave, both of Old Forge; a sister, Marlene Webb; three grandchildren, Nicholas and wife, Iryna Romano; David and Madison Hughes; nieces, nephews; and a most cherished aunt, Sarah Marmo.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Biscontini.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019