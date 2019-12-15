|
Barbara Mae Mellander, Newton Twp., died Thursday afternoon in her home. She was the widow of George Mellander.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Marion I. Smith Abraham. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Allied Services for 50 years. She was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit where she was a deacon and held various other positions at the church. She was also on the board of Penn East Federal Credit Union for more than 30 years.
Surviving are a sister, Carole Grodack, Lake Ariel; three nieces, Kim Butler, Lake Ariel; Cindy Boyd, East Syracuse; and Alexis Goldman, Lake Ariel; a nephew, Shane Grodack, Lake Ariel; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service has been planned for Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. William Carter, pastor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019