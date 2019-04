Barbara Maiman, 72, Clarks Summit, died Friday morning in Allied Hospice in Scranton.Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Samuel and Sophie Likach Maiman, she was a graduate of both Scranton Central High School and Monmouth College, having earned a degree in education. She was an active member of Temple Israel in Scranton and in Jewish women's organizations.Surviving are a brother, Earle Maiman and his wife, Sharon, Cincinnati, Ohio; and their sons, Eli and his wife, Alex Talks, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Jesse Maiman, Los Angeles, Calif.The funeral will be Monday in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore, with services at 10:30 a.m. by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. Interment will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Dunmore.Friends may visit with the family at Elan Gardens, 465 Vernard Road, Clarks Summit, from noon to 6 p.m., Monday.To send the family an online condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com