Barbara Maiman, 72, Clarks Summit, died Friday morning in Allied Hospice in Scranton.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Samuel and Sophie Likach Maiman, she was a graduate of both Scranton Central High School and Monmouth College, having earned a degree in education. She was an active member of Temple Israel in Scranton and in Jewish women's organizations.
Surviving are a brother, Earle Maiman and his wife, Sharon, Cincinnati, Ohio; and their sons, Eli and his wife, Alex Talks, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Jesse Maiman, Los Angeles, Calif.
The funeral will be Monday in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St. in Dunmore, with services at 10:30 a.m. by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. Interment will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Dunmore.
Friends may visit with the family at Elan Gardens, 465 Vernard Road, Clarks Summit, from noon to 6 p.m., Monday.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2019