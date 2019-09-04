|
Barbara McLaughlin, Moscow, died Monday evening, her 71st birthday, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Barbara's husband of 43 years was Michael McLaughlin. The couple also worked for 50 years together at Topps, Scranton.
Born in Forest City, Barbara was raised by her mother the late Helen Marzec and step-father Frank Marzec. Her father was the late David Zedar. Her sister was the late Deborah Grabosky.
Barbara was a wonderful wife and mother along with being a woman of great faith. Her passion was caring for her family. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her husband Mike, son Jude, and daughter-in-law, Jessie. In addition, she was a longtime member of St. Catherine's Church, Moscow, who was fond of socializing at church functions. Barbara also greatly enjoyed her retirement this past year.
Surviving are husband, Michael McLaughlin (Moscow); son, Jude McLaughlin and daughter-in-law, Jessica McLaughlin (Roaring Brook Twp.); sister, Bernadette Wynn (Hanover); and brother, Francis Marzec (Lake Ariel).
The family would like to thank the staff of Regional Hospital, especially their team of ICU nurses. They also extend thanks to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Catherine's Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Funeral Mass will immediately follow the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to at .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 4, 2019