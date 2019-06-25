Barbara Negvesky, Scott Twp., passed away at home on Wednesday afternoon. She was the widow of Gerald Negvesky, who died in June of 1998.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Alice Bartlebaugh Shevak. Before her retirement, she was a real estate broker at A. Chessman Reality Inc. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church in Clarks Summit. She was the author of 14 children's stories and loved all animals.



Surviving are two sons, Dr. Gerald Negvesky and wife, Anne, Pocono Manor; and Jayme Negvesky and wife, Kathlene, Honey Brook; two daughters, Dr. Jo Ann Burke and wife, Dana, Coopersburg; and Jerilyn Negvesky and husband, Christopher, San Francisco, each warriors; a brother, Bryan Shevak, Florida; two sisters, Alice Savad, Colorado; and Rose Mary Peffer; grandchildren, Christopher Burke, Jake, Mason, Abby, Janice, Elizabeth and Gerald Negvesky.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Valentine; a brother, Andrew "Murph" Negvesky; and a sister, Pat Urban.



Per her wishes, there will be no viewing and a private service will be held on a date to be determined.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

