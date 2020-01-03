|
Barbara O'Hara, 87, a resident of Jefferson Twp., passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at home. She was the wife of James O'Hara and the couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Feb. 28, 2019.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Duncan and Elizabeth McGillivary Whyte. Barbara attended Scranton High School and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Barbara enjoyed crocheting and was always dressed to perfection. She was loved by all who knew her, especially her family, who will always cherish the memories they made with her. Although Barbara was small in stature, she was big in heart.
In addition to her husband James, Barbara is also survived by her children, John O'Hara and his wife, Linda, of Quakertown; James T. O'Hara and Jackie Novak of Covington Twp.; Barbara O'Hara of Lake Ariel; Scarlett O'Hara and her husband, Robert Lee, of Beaumont; and Kathy Smith of Harrisburg; her sister, Jean Sutton of Toms River, New Jersey; her eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her 6-month-old daughter, Debra; her sister, Betty Freeman; and her brothers, Robert Whyte and Duncan Whyte.
Barbara's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at DaVita Dunmore Dialysis and to those who transported her to dialysis for the kindness and special care afforded to her over the last 10 years, as well as the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, for their care and compassion to Barbara and her family at this very difficult time.
A blessing service will be held Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., in Spring Brook Twp., to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon.
Viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020