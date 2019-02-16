Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Olenick. View Sign

Barbara Ann Olenick, 77, of Archbald, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. She was the widow of Bernard Olenick, who died June 11, 2017; the couple were married for 56 years. Prior to his death, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her Bernie most of all; he was the love of her life. Barbara and Bernie did everything together.



Barbara was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Throop, daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Dench Chorba. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and formerly worked as a seamstress for Pawnee Pants and in retail at Sears before retirement.



Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother who leaves behind a family that will forever adore her and miss her. She especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Kara and Ryan.



Barbara also enjoyed going to the movies, playing dominoes and going to club with her friends.



Barbara is survived by her three sons, Bernie and his companion, Lisa Kenny, Throop; Christopher and his fiancée, Michele Simon, Peckville; Michael, Peckville; two grandchildren, Kara and Ryan, both of Peckville; a sister, Linda Farrell and husband, Matt, Peckville; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and Gerard Chorba.



The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald.



Viewing will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc. at

Barbara Ann Olenick, 77, of Archbald, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. She was the widow of Bernard Olenick, who died June 11, 2017; the couple were married for 56 years. Prior to his death, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her Bernie most of all; he was the love of her life. Barbara and Bernie did everything together.Barbara was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Throop, daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Dench Chorba. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and formerly worked as a seamstress for Pawnee Pants and in retail at Sears before retirement.Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother who leaves behind a family that will forever adore her and miss her. She especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Kara and Ryan.Barbara also enjoyed going to the movies, playing dominoes and going to club with her friends.Barbara is survived by her three sons, Bernie and his companion, Lisa Kenny, Throop; Christopher and his fiancée, Michele Simon, Peckville; Michael, Peckville; two grandchildren, Kara and Ryan, both of Peckville; a sister, Linda Farrell and husband, Matt, Peckville; and several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and Gerard Chorba.The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald.Viewing will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc. at www.cjdfoundation.org Funeral Home Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald

374 N. Main Street

Archbald , PA 18403

570-876-2750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close