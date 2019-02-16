Barbara Ann Olenick, 77, of Archbald, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. She was the widow of Bernard Olenick, who died June 11, 2017; the couple were married for 56 years. Prior to his death, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her Bernie most of all; he was the love of her life. Barbara and Bernie did everything together.
Barbara was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Throop, daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Dench Chorba. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and formerly worked as a seamstress for Pawnee Pants and in retail at Sears before retirement.
Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother who leaves behind a family that will forever adore her and miss her. She especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Kara and Ryan.
Barbara also enjoyed going to the movies, playing dominoes and going to club with her friends.
Barbara is survived by her three sons, Bernie and his companion, Lisa Kenny, Throop; Christopher and his fiancée, Michele Simon, Peckville; Michael, Peckville; two grandchildren, Kara and Ryan, both of Peckville; a sister, Linda Farrell and husband, Matt, Peckville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stephen and Gerard Chorba.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald.
Viewing will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc. at www.cjdfoundation.org.
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2019