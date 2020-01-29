|
Barbara Paszek Mancini, 81, passed away at the Hospice House surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
She was born in Dickson City, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Stella Paszek; her husband, Anthony L. Mancini Sr.; and daughter, Deborah Mancini Krupski.
She is survived by her children, Anthony J. Mancini Jr. and wife, Lois; Barbara Ann Cox; and Diane Brown and husband, James; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to , ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow, Pa. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 29, 2020