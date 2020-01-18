|
Barbara Pifcho McAllister, 69, of Scranton, passed peacefully Wednesday surrounded by her family. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, James T. McAllister, with whom she spent 50 years, happily married.
Born July 2, 1950, she was the daughter to the late George and Ann Leonard Pifcho. She attended Scranton Technical High School, class of 1969, and was employed in the garment industry for many years. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed baking and cooking very much, along with gardening and going to the casinos, but most of all making memories with her family. Barbara was a woman of remarkable strength and love, and was always known to go the extra mile for her loved ones.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Burke and husband, Patrick, Scranton; and Janice McAllister-Kurey and husband, David, Scranton; and the loves of her life, her five granddaughters and two great-grandchildren, Amanda B. Jaworski and husband, Joseph, Scranton; Samantha Burke, Quakertown; Caitlin Kurey, Scranton; Alyssa Kurey, Scranton; and McKenzie Kurey, Scranton; and great-grandchildren, Alexa R. Jaworski and Joseph G. Jaworski; four sisters, Helen Danko, New Jersey; Mary Kay Schultz, Scranton; Ann Marie Yurchak, Olyphant; and Rose Ann Liberty, Olyphant; two brothers, Robert Pifcho and wife, Sally; and George Pifcho and wife, Gloria, Pittston; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers, Betty Fezuk, Dorothy Pifcho, Jack Prevish and Kenneth Prevish.
We would like to thank Dr. Paul Remick and staff for all that was done for Barbara.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Mary Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 18, 2020