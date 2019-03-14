Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Sylvester. View Sign

Barbara Sylvester, 80, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, passed away Monday, March 11, at Scranton Health Care, with her son and daughter by her side.



The only child of Andrew and Helen Yacenick Saltisak of Scranton, Barbara was educated in the Scranton schools and graduated from Scranton Technical High School. She was employed as a receptionist for the former Williams Baking Co., Scranton, and was the featured singer of the Gene Dempsey Orchestra and worked for more than 20 years for the Thrift Drug Co., Pittston.



Surviving are her son, Mark Sylvester and wife, Alvera, Hawley; and a daughter, Donna Sylvester, Moosic.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Louis, whom she cared for during his illness.



Barbara loved her home and family as well as her cherished pets whom she provided with a loving and caring home. An independent spirit, she will be greatly missed by those who remember her for her candor, wit and down-to-earth demeanor.



The Sylvester family wishes to thank her caregivers at Residential Hospice as well as the staff of Scranton Health Care Center for their compassionate care during her illness.



At her request, there will be no public viewing. The family will hold a private service at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, before proceeding to Cathedral Cemetery for interment.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



