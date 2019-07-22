|
Barbara Vail, 69, of Scranton, Pa., passed away on July 18, 2019. She was the daughter of Jane (Jones) and Joseph Lesh, both of blessed memory. She most recently resided in East Norriton, Pa.
A loving mother, grandmother, aunt and great-aunt, Barbara worked at Country Side Animal Hospital in Moscow, Pa., where she was a veterinary technician, prior to retiring in 2012. She attended Scranton Technical High School.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Ike) Richman; her granddaughters, Jane Poppy, Allanah and Lauryn Richman, of East Norriton, Pa.; her sister, Mary Teresa Passmore, of Scranton, Pa.; and brother, John "Billie" (MaryAnn) Lesh, of Mechanicsburg, Pa. She is also survived by six nephews and nieces and nine great-nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to support the SPCA of Montgomery County, 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428, in Barbara Vail's memory.
A celebration of her life will be observed on Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at noon at 2314 Sienna Drive, East Norriton, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on July 22, 2019