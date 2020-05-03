|
Barbara Patrick Wasilchak, 69, of Marlton, N.J., formerly of Jessup, died Wednesday at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the widow of John T. Wasilchak.
Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Kmetz Patrick. Before moving to New Jersey, she resided in Jessup for most of her life.
She graduated from Jessup High School, class of 1968, and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Mid Valley Hospital, and later became a private duty and hospice nurse. She was a very loving and compassionate person who helped anyone in need.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Peckville, but held a special place in her heart for Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in Jessup. She managed the Holy Ghost Bingo in Jessup for more than 22 years. She made sure everyone had a wonderful night out at bingo.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who enjoyed her Phillies, gardening and an occasional trip to the casino.
She is survived by two daughters, Marie Maney and husband, Dan, Marlton, N.J.; and Karen Wasilchak, Jessup; two grandsons, Danny and John, Marlton, N.J.; a sister, Joanne Ilnicki and husband, Edward, Jessup; and two nephews, Nicholas Katchur, Taylor, and Thomas Katchur, Lancaster.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Samaritan Center at Voorhees for its kindness and care.
Due to the current pandemic, the funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020