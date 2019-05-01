Barry Roger Snigar, 57, of Tunkhannock, died Monday at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.
Born Jan. 18, 1962, in Binghamton, N.Y., son of the late Bernice Westcott and William Daniel Snigar of California. Barry enjoyed camping in California, riding his Indian Motorcycle and was a member of the Alternative MC Motorcycle Club.
Also surviving are his brother, Chris W. Snigar, Tunkhannock; daughter, Ashley Nicole Snigar, Beach Lake; son, Tyler Derek Snigar Pryor, Fresno, Calif.; and granddaughter, Hailie-Jade Margarette Miller.
He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Stella Mary Snigar Cookson; and uncle, David Snigar.
Funeral service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Celebration of Life Ride will be held on another date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2019