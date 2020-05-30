Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Barry Warren Tevelin

Barry Warren Tevelin Obituary
Barry Warren Tevelin, Archbald, died Thursday in Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Max and Rose Cohn Tevelin, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1957, and was a life member of the Ohev Zedek Congregation. He retired from the United States Navy after 20 years of service and continued employment at the General Dynamics Land Service Division in Eynon until retirement. He was a radio control modeler with the Lackawanna Aero Modelers Inc., where he served on the board of directors beginning in 1980. He was a life member of the Handyman Club of America, the NRA, the UAW Union, and was currently a seated member of the Archbald Borough Zoning Board.

"Free at last."

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Evanina, and her husband, Robert.

A private graveside service will be held in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery.

Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

To offer a condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020
