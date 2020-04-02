|
Basil "Bill" Sumple, age 94, of Hampden Twp., died March 30. Born in Simpson, Pa., son of Samuel and Anna (Hawaka) Sumple, he was a 1943 graduate of Fell High School. He proudly served as a Unites States Marine in the Pacific theater during WWII.
A barber for 40 years, his customers at his Main Street shop knew it was "Bill's for the Best," a warm and friendly place of camaraderie that created many enduring friendships. An accomplished baseball player in his youth, Bill was an avid sports fan his entire life. As a talented tenor, he was a member of the Anthracite Male Choir and he served for many years as choir director at St. Basil's Church. After retirement, he relocated to Central Pennsylvania to be near family. "Pop Pop" was a fixture at all of his grandchildren's sporting, school and church events. He was a member of Holy Apostles Orthodox Church and deeply cared for his church family. Bill was a man of love for his entire family, faith and country.
He is survived by Irene (Homisak), his bride of 66 years; son, Donald (Robin); daughter, Barbara (Dan); grandsons, Christopher (Samantha) and Don (Katie); granddaughter, Caitlin; and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Scotlyn.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Deemer and Sam; and his sister, Ann.
Private interment will be at St. Tikhon's Monastery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, 7111 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
We love and will miss you, Pop.
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson, is assisting the family. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020