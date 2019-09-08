|
Beatrice C. "Bridget" Burke of Scranton died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice Ruddy O'Donnell and was a graduate of St. Paul's High School, Dunmore. Prior to retirement, Bridget worked at many different jobs throughout her lifetime, but the job she was most passionate about and proud of was being a school bus driver. She loved the children on her bus routes and forged a personal connection to many of the them.
Bridget was an avid animal rights advocate. She always owned pets and took very good care of them. Once she owned an animal, she owned it for life. Bridget was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her family was always her top priority. She had the heart of a lion and would always protect her family at all costs.
Surviving are a daughter, Colleen Washington, and sons, Timothy Jr. and Joseph Burke, all of Scranton; daughter-in-law, Laura Longest; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; three dogs, Petra, Leo and Jack; and a cat, Casey.
She also was preceded in death by sons, Patrick Burke and Francis X. Burke Jr.; a son-in-law, Vernon Washington; a daughter-in-law, Christina Phillips Burke; and a granddaughter, Kelly Ann Drake.
A celebration of Beatrice's life will be held Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m., and a remembrance of her life will be held from 6 to 7 in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. A Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cats & Dogs Inc., 700 Nay Aug Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019