Beatrice Griffin Turner, 97, formerly of Highlands, passed away peacefully on July 5, in Scranton, Pa.



Born Beatrice Griffin on Feb. 21, 1922, in Bogota, N.J., to Cora and Edwin Griffin, she was a sister to Hamilton Griffin, Vivian McCurdy and Marjory Meyer. She was the widow of W. Allen Turner; mother of Peter, Dale and Tracey; mother-in- law to Susan, Karen and Jeffrey; grandmother to Megan, Kirsten, Leigh and Jordan; and great-grandmother to Sam, Lucy, Olivia, Turner, Kayden and Kylee.



Beatrice grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and worked as a secretary after graduation from high school. She and her family spent summers in the Waterwitch section of Highlands, where she and her husband moved in 1954.



Beatrice was a dedicated volunteer to St. Andrew's Church, Cub and Boy Scout Troop 25, Highlands Library and Highlands Elementary School. She worked at several local restaurants: the Shore Casino, Conners Hotel, the Sir Francis and Long Johns Ltd. She was an avid reader, loved sports, animals and walking the length of her town.



So many joyful summers were spent at Conners Hotel, pool and beach, where she developed lifelong friendships. Basking in the sun, laughing with friends and dancing to the hotel's band was undoubtably Beatrice's idea of heaven. Her journey complete, her love for simple things will be celebrated by all who knew her.



A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.



The family will receive friends immediately following the blessing service until noon. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.

Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019