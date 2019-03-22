Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Reeves. View Sign

Beatrice Reeves, born Nov. 22, 1924, died on March 19 at the Abington home of her dear caregivers, Duane and Bonnie White, of West Mountain, Ransom Twp., for three years until her death. She was married for nearly 30 years to Clarence Reeves, who passed away in 2002.



Born Beatrice Parmenteri, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Sarah Greco Parmenteri. Beatrice was a seamstress at the Barbizon Dress Factory and, as a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, she spent time working throughout locations in Jessup. She was an 89-year member of the Peckville Assembly of God, where she and her husband served as nursery workers for many years. She was a member of the Peckville Assembly of God Women's Ministry until her death, serving the Lord where needed.



She is survived by her many beloved nieces and nephews. For decades, Beatrice, a wonderful cook and hostess, graciously welcomed her family for all holiday occasions at their homestead on Hickory Street in Peckville. She was also preceded in death by her four sisters, Ruth Vosburg, Mary Jane White, Josephine Coates and Angeline Clark; and, more recently, her brother, the Rev. Francis Parmenteri.



The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the White family for their love and generosity given to Beatrice. Gratitude is also extended to the Traditional Home Health and Hospice, staff and nurses of Dunmore for the final month of loving care for Beatrice.



The funeral will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, with services by the Rev. Terry Drost. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale, Pa.



Friends may call on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Monday morning from 9 until service time. Memorial donations may be made to Peckville Assembly of God, 3364 Business Route 6, Blakely, PA 18447.

436 Main St

Peckville , PA 18452

