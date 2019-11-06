Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Zippetelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Zippetelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Zippetelli Obituary
Beatrice Zippetelli, 96, formerly of the Providence section of Scranton, died Sunday at Lackawanna County Health and Rehab Center after a long illness.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Ubaldo and Annette Pasquaelini Zippetelli, Bea was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church until its closing. She lived a long and productive life and touched many other lives.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Bea was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Ballister, Nicola Zippetelli, Bianca Zippetelli and Rose Zippetelli Brazen Bullaro; and four brothers, Joseph, Frank, Anthony and Patrick Zippetelli.

The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff of Lackawanna County Health and Rehab Center for the kindness and care it provided Bea throughout her illness.

The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., followed by interment at Italian American Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -