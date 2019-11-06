|
|
Beatrice Zippetelli, 96, formerly of the Providence section of Scranton, died Sunday at Lackawanna County Health and Rehab Center after a long illness.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Ubaldo and Annette Pasquaelini Zippetelli, Bea was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Church until its closing. She lived a long and productive life and touched many other lives.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bea was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Ballister, Nicola Zippetelli, Bianca Zippetelli and Rose Zippetelli Brazen Bullaro; and four brothers, Joseph, Frank, Anthony and Patrick Zippetelli.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff of Lackawanna County Health and Rehab Center for the kindness and care it provided Bea throughout her illness.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., followed by interment at Italian American Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019