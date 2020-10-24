Home

Savage Funeral Home
932 Main Street
New Milford, PA 18834
(570) 465-2335
Becky Lee Murray

Becky Lee Murray Obituary

Becky Lee Murray, formerly from Moscow and Carbondale, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Murray; brother, James Rockefeller; and parents, David and Mildred Rockefeller.

Surviving are children, David Murray and wife, Mary Lynn, of Harford, Pa.; Scott Murray and wife, Beth, of Moscow, Pa.; Mindy Mancini and husband, Dan, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and Melanie Reis and husband, Tom, of Carson, Calif; grandchildren, Thomas, Katelyn, Mandy, Sarah, Amante, and Jacob; cousins, nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Savage Funeral Service in New Milford, Pa. Condolences can be expressed on the funeral home website.


