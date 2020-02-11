|
Belva Arlene (Collum) Adams died Feb. 1, in Orange City, Fla.
She was born Sept. 28, 1925, in Clifford, Pa. Belva was predeceased by her parents, Homer and Laura Collum; and her husband, John L. Adams.
Survivors include children, Jane (Chuck) Burr, of DeLand, Fla.; John (Debbie) Adams, of Hallstead, Pa.; Dan (Lisa) Adams, of Murphy, N.C.; and Patty (Larry) Pearson, of Albany, Ga.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main St., Great Bend, Pa. Visitation will be two hours prior to services.
Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harford Historical Society/Log Cabin Fund, 4158 Creek Road, Kingsley, PA 18826.
For more information or directions please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2020