Benedict "Benny" Colarossi

Benedict "Benny" Colarossi Obituary
Benedict "Benny" Colarossi, a lifelong resident of the Tripp Park section, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. His wife is the former Joan Voit.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Felix and Angelina Sacco Colarossi, and was the youngest of 11 children. Educated in Scranton schools, he joined the United States Merchant Marine where after two years he became an able-bodied seaman.

He owned and operated the well-known Farr Street Tavern for 37 years. He sponsored numerous baseball, basketball and softball teams, along with a golf league. After selling the Farr he worked for the Scranton Times, and then Northeast Title & Tag. He loved all sports, especially the New York Yankees. He enjoyed fishing with his friends at the state park. He loved to cook and was noted for his great hot wings and sausage sandwiches.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Paul, Scranton; daughter, Maria McCool, Dunmore; and son, Mark and his wife, Beth, Mount Cobb; grandchildren, Angela McCool and Brian McCool; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Angelo, Joseph, Nicholas, Pete, Felix, Frank and John; and sisters, Mary Van Wert, Florence Colarossi and Eleanor Evans.

The funeral will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020
