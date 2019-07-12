Benjamin F. Saita, 87, Scranton, died Wednesday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. His wife of 57 years, the former Yolanda Torchia, preceded him in death in 2011.



Born Aug. 3, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Joseph and Rosemary Truncale Saita, he was a proud United States veteran of the Korean War. He served in the 101st Airborne Division and fought in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill, where he earned a Purple Heart. He climbed Mount Fuji while in Japan. He was a truck driver for Saita Brother's Trucking and retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 31 years of service. He won numerous awards for safe driving while at the Postal Service. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, now a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish.



A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by family and friends. Benny was an avid automobile enthusiast who enjoyed car shows and had many friends in various car clubs. Before his illness, he enjoyed long walks around North Scranton, where he visited friends daily. He also spent many hours at his grandsons' sporting events.



Surviving are two sons, Joseph A. and girlfriend, Theresa McDermott; Carmine and wife, Linda; three grandsons, Matthew, Brandon and Tyler; a brother, Joseph S. and wife, Judy, all of Scranton; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Grado.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.



Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tommy Gaynord Memorial Fund, 33 Forest Glen Drive, Scranton, PA 18504.



Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.





Published in Scranton Times on July 12, 2019