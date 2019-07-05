Benjamin "Ben­nie" Joseph Migliorino passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 2, at the age of 95.



Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., Bennie had been an original Levittown homeowner for 61 years, in Middletown Twp. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish.



For many years, Bennie was employed as a lab technician with GE Space Technology in Valley Forge.



He was a proud United States Air Force veteran of World War II.



While his children were growing up, Bennie was very involved with the Queen of the Universe CYO activities. He enjoyed being a part of everything they participated in.



Bennie is the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Fisch); devoted father of six children: Robert and Mary Migliorino, of Ridgefield, Conn.; Jean and Michael Spiotta, of Coram, N.Y.; Lois and the late Warren Dean, of Levittown, Pa.; Ruth and Edward Pinker, of Levittown, Pa.; Karen and Christopher Devone, of Cinnaminson, N.J.; and Joseph and Maureen Migliorino, of Levittown, Pa.



He will also be sadly missed by his 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 8, from 9:30 until 11 at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bennie's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.





Published in Scranton Times on July 5, 2019