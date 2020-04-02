|
|
Benjamin Lincoln Perry, 92, of Waymart, died Tuesday at Forest City Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Bielawski Perry.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Addie Mae Ginn and Luther Clinton Perry, he studied agriculture to assist at the farm they bought in Waymart. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War and then made a career as a cutter in garment factories.
Ben had a daughter and son by his previous marriage to June Iloff Perry. He then married Irene Bielawski, with whom he shared her large extended family and had 38 happy years together.
He is survived by his daughter, Marcia (Keith) Gager, Honesdale; a stepson, Anthony (Linda) Bielawski, Milford; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Luther and his wife, Lilo; his son, Daniel Benjamin Perry; a stepson, John Bielawski; and stepdaughters, Patty Robinson and Lucille Moser.
Graveside memorial services will be held at the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ben's memory to stroke research. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020