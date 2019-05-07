Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin R. Washeleski. View Sign Service Information Robert E Decker Funeral Home 702 River St Peckville , PA 18452 (570)-489-0743 Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin R. Washeleski, 77, of Eynon, died Saturday at home. He was the husband of the former Alice Jones, who passed away Oct. 10, 2013. They had been married for 39 years and together for many years before then.



Born in Eynon, son of the late Benny and Bertha Barkowski Washeleski, he was a 1959 graduate of Archbald High School. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a warehouse manager for Sugerman's in Eynon and before retirement was a custodian at Valley View Intermediate School.



Ben was very devoted to his late wife, Alice. He would visit her gravesite daily and always kept it very well-maintained. His grandchildren always looked forward to seeing their "Pah." They loved spending hours together playing games and talking. Ben was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.



Ben's family would like to thank Janet and Don Glossenger, Frank Grum, and Tracy and Joe Thomas for always being there to help Ben and take care of him.



Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Gocek and her husband, Matthew, Peckville; a sister, Joyce Curley, East Brunswick, N.J.; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Talan and Seth Gocek; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Daniel; and a sister, Barbara Kase.



A blessing service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Friends may call 4 to service time. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.





Benjamin R. Washeleski, 77, of Eynon, died Saturday at home. He was the husband of the former Alice Jones, who passed away Oct. 10, 2013. They had been married for 39 years and together for many years before then.Born in Eynon, son of the late Benny and Bertha Barkowski Washeleski, he was a 1959 graduate of Archbald High School. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a warehouse manager for Sugerman's in Eynon and before retirement was a custodian at Valley View Intermediate School.Ben was very devoted to his late wife, Alice. He would visit her gravesite daily and always kept it very well-maintained. His grandchildren always looked forward to seeing their "Pah." They loved spending hours together playing games and talking. Ben was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.Ben's family would like to thank Janet and Don Glossenger, Frank Grum, and Tracy and Joe Thomas for always being there to help Ben and take care of him.Surviving are a daughter, Brenda Gocek and her husband, Matthew, Peckville; a sister, Joyce Curley, East Brunswick, N.J.; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Talan and Seth Gocek; nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Daniel; and a sister, Barbara Kase.A blessing service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Friends may call 4 to service time. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Published in Scranton Times on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close