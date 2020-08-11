Home

POWERED BY

Services
James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin English
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin T. English

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin T. English Obituary

Benjamin T. English, 38, of Peckville, died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Danville Hospital after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family. His life partner is Paul Janeski, with whom he resided.

Born in Tiona, Pa., he was the son of Randy and Cindy Nuhfer English, Tiona. Ben was a graduate of Sheffield High School, class of 1999, and was employed as an administrative assistant at DePaul School at Allied Services. He resided in Peckville for the last 10 years, having moved from Tiona in 2010.

Ben was an enthusiastic animal advocate and a member of NE Boston Terrier Rescue. He is the dad to four furbabies. He enjoyed movies, dining out, Broadway musicals, spending time with his family, planting flowers and had an extraordinary green thumb. He was well loved by his kids and teachers at his school.

Also surviving are a sister, Trisha (English) Kafferlin and husband, Erich, Meadville, Pa.; a paternal grandmother, Patricia English, Clarendon, Pa.; two nephews, Jaymison and Carson Hahn; several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Beatrice Barner Nuhfer; and a paternal grandfather, Roy G. English.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, NE Boston Terrier Rescue, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter or DePaul School of Allied Services. For online condolences, visit www.margotta

funeralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -