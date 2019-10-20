|
|
Benjamin W. Saita, 78, of Throop, passed away Oct. 19 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after many years of health issues.
Born in Scranton to the late Benjamin and Mary Moore Saita on Aug. 25, 1941, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School.
Benny worked many years alongside his brother, Tom, in the family owned trucking business, Saben Delivery. He was a Teamster and also drove for Schuster Pilot before becoming disabled.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Peckville.
Benny is survived by his wife, Kathy, and her children, Michele Seigle, Fall River Mass.; Michael Seigle and companion, Holly Straka, Thornhurst; Philip Seigle and wife, Tabi, Nicholson; and Rose Marie and husband, Mike Filipski, Scranton.
He was a wonderful brother to siblings, Tom Saita and wife, Terry Factoryville; and sister, Mary Alice Labosky, of Avoca, who lovingly called him Sonny. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by stepson, Joseph Seigle; brother-in-law, Ray Labosky; and niece, Tiffany Saita.
Benny's family would like to thank Holy Family and staff for taking care of him for the last 10 months.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor. All who wish to attend are kindly invited to go directly to church. Family and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452 or Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18508.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019