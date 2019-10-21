Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
1101 Willow St.
Peckville, PA
Funeral services have been scheduled for Benjamin W. Saita, 78, of Throop, who passed away Oct. 19 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after many years of health issues.

The funeral will be conducted Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, with the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor as celebrant. All who wish to attend are kindly invited to go directly to church. Family and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452, or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019
