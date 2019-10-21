|
|
Funeral services have been scheduled for Benjamin W. Saita, 78, of Throop, who passed away Oct. 19 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after many years of health issues.
The funeral will be conducted Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, with the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor as celebrant. All who wish to attend are kindly invited to go directly to church. Family and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452, or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019