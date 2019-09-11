Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Benny Kowalewski
Benny Kowalewski

Benny Kowalewski Obituary
Benny Kowalewski, Scott Twp., died Sunday afternoon at the Golden Living Center in Tunkhannock. His wife was the former Marion Sandly, who died in 1976.

Born in Scott Twp., he was the son of the late Teofil and Sophia Bernoski Kowalewski. Before his retirement, he was employed by the Abington Heights School District.

Benny was a fun loving guy who could always be found at a local diner sharing a cup of coffee and a story. He always had a smile on his face and never a bad word to say about anyone. He will truly be missed.

Surviving are two sons, David and his wife, Shelley, Lake Winola; and Joseph and his wife, Diane, Tunkhannock; brothers, Richard, Hallstead; and Tony, Maryland; grandchildren, Justin and Tiffany Kowalewski, and Nicole Schiffer; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 428 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Friends may call today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; St. Jos­eph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019
