Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Bernadette Elshoff-Rafalko

Bernadette Elshoff-Rafalko Obituary

Bernadette Elshoff-Rafalko of West Scranton died Saturday at the Allied Hospice Center.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton, with the Rev. David Twiss, pastor of the Green Assembly of God Church, as officiant.

Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 p.m. until service time. Attendees must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and face coverings will be required.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
