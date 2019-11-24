Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Bernadette "Bonnie" (Davies) Hurlburt

Bernadette "Bonnie" (Davies) Hurlburt Obituary
Bernadette "Bonnie" (Davies) Hurlburt, 49, a West Scranton native and most recently of the Thousand Island region of New York, passed away Thursday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a courageous fight and brave battle against cancer. Her husband, Jeffrey J. Gushlaw, preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2018.

Born in West Scranton on June 25, 1970, and the beloved daughter of Bernadette "Bonnie" (Rakauskas) Davies and the late Gerald "Jerry" Davies, Bonnie was educated at West Scranton High School and spent her adult life caring for others until her untimely diagnosis.

Bonnie loved reading, listening to music and watching movies - all movies - especially those regarding the paranormal. She also served as her husband's caregiver until his death last year before she began her own fight. She adored her children, her mother and her siblings, and although she may be gone, she'll never be forgotten.

She is also survived by her son, Ian Smith, Nanticoke; her daughter, Gerilynn Smith, Seoul, South Korea; her sister, Carolyn Quinn and husband, Patrick, Scranton; her brother, Joseph Davies and wife, Lee Ann, Spring Brook Twp.; nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to sincerely thank the entire E.R. staff at Geisinger CMC, especially Dr. Richard White, for going above and beyond to provide Bonnie with the best care, and her family with the best comfort.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to the Child's Play Charity, c/o, 9660 153rd Ave. NE, Redmond, WA 98052. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019
