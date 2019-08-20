|
Bernadette J. Corey, 46, of Macungie, formerly of Forest City, died Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital -Cedar Crest.
Born in Elmwood Park, N.J., daughter of James and Agnes Keller Heenan, Waymart, she graduated from Forest City High School in 1991 and attended Johnson Technical College to study drafting. Her hobbies included painting and collecting old lanterns. She enjoyed spending time with her pets.
The family extends special thanks to the hospital staff who cared for her during her final days. The family also thanks their family and friends who opened their hearts and homes to them.
In addition to her parents, survivors include: companion, Jeremy Masters, Macungie; daughters, Alyssa and Rich Robinson, and Victoria Corey, all of Greenfield Twp.; sisters, Claire Heenan and Tammy Arthur, Carbondale; brothers, Jimmy and Melissa Heenan; Christopher and Barb Heenan, all of Waymart; and Joseph Heenan, Carbondale; nieces, Courtney, Olivia, Cora, Morgan and Madison Heenan; nephews, Jeffrey Arthur, Colin Heenan, Seth Arthur, Christopher Heenan, Logan Arthur, Gavin Heenan and Chase Arthur.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Zachary Arthur.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. A blessing service will be held at 6:45. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 20, 2019