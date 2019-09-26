|
|
Bernadette R. Dombrosky, 72, of Carbondale, died at home Wednesday after a brief battle with leukemia. Her husband was the late John J. Dombrosky. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary on Oct. 4.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Francis and Elsie Tochelli Bruno, Bernadette was a woman of great faith who was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and its Altar and Rosary Society. She was a soloist at church services and especially enjoyed singing "Ave Maria." Bernadette cherished time spent with her grandchildren and enjoyed attending all their activities. A 1969 Carbondale Benjamin Franklin (BFHS) graduate who served as class treasurer for four years, she enjoyed cooking and baking. She worked at ICS, Fabweld and Figliomeni's Home Health Care and was administrative secretary at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elementary School.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Drs. Matthew Haley and Namita Sharma, Matthew Maida, P.A.; our mom's "Angels Here on Earth" - nurses Deedra, Nikki, Debbie, Kim, Dina, Sally and Tray, Kim Cost and Jennifer Demchak, who always made mom feel beautiful inside and out, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart staff, especially Annie Pepson.
Surviving are two sons, John Gregory; Jeremy and wife, Josefa; and three daughters, Kim Jones and husband, Christopher; Amy Berg and husband, Robert; and Teressa, all of Carbondale; two granddaughters, Chelsie Marie and Emma Rose Jones; three grandsons, Joshua Robert, Jacob John and Jordan Michael Berg, all of Carbondale; an aunt, several nieces, nephews and cousins; sisters-in-law, brother-in-law; and lifelong friend, Nancy Shields.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dominick and Augie Bruno.
The funeral will be Saturday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019