|
|
Bernadine Lulewicz, 90, a resident of the Mountain View Care Center, formerly of Hanover Twp., died Saturday. She was the widow of William Lulewicz, who died in 1990.
Born in Glen Lyon, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Kowaleski Ladishak. She was a graduate of Newport Township High School, class of 1947, and a former member of St. Casimir's Church in Hanover Twp.
Surviving are a daughter, Beth Packer and husband, William, Scranton; a son, William Lulewicz and wife, Carol, Wilkes-Barre; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Lulewicz; and sisters, Gertude Hull, Annette Martin and Celia Kornoski.
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services in St. Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek, will be private.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020