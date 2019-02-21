Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadine "Bernie" Seeley. View Sign

Bernadine "Bernie" Seeley, of Lake Ariel, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, with her family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Her loving husband of 33 years is Stanley Seeley.



Born in 1958 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late James and Rita Lupyak Minor. She was a graduate of Western Wayne High School class of 1975. She attended Empire Beauty School and went on to own and operate her beauty shop, Perfect Endings in Hamlin, for 30 years.



Bernie had an endless love and devotion for her family and a heart of gold. She truly loved her Great Danes Misty and Chloe, who were surely waiting for her with tails wagging. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Also surviving are her son, Nicholas, of Lake Ariel; sister, Patricia Glosenger, of Honesdale; daughter-in-law, Tracy Dupre, of Kingston; many loving nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her extraordinary son, Chad Seeley; and brother, James Minor Jr.



Funeral services will held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Deacon Matt Lorent. Spring interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan.



Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

