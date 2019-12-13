Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
A blessing service
acred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street
View Map
Bernard "Bernie" Compton

Bernard "Bernie" Compton Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" Compton, Scranton, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Laverne and Carole Boczar Compton, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Bernie enjoyed walks in the park with his cat, Tootsie Jr., and listening to music. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved collecting memorabilia.

Surviving is a sister, Carole Compton and fiancée, Tammy Ann Card.

A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street. He will be interred with his mom, who he loved dearly. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019
