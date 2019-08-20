|
|
Bernard "Bernie" Duane Show, 56, of Canadensis passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, at his home in Dalton.
Born on Aug. 23, 1962, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William and Cleopatra Heartlove Show. Bernie labored as a mason for many many years before finally being able to enjoy retirement with his family.
He was an avid world tournament poker player and always enjoyed a friendly game of pool in his younger years. Bernie loved traveling to new locations and dining out with his current companion, Patricia Baress.
Bernie is survived by his daughters, Brandie Show and Bobbie Bonser; grandchildren, Carlie, Mya and Toni; former wife, Roberta Arbochus; numerous brothers; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may celebrate his life from 5 until service time.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 20, 2019