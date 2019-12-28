Home

Bernard Hochman, a Scranton resident for nearly 60 years, died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was the husband of Judith Whitman Hochman, and the father of Martin Hochman of Encinitas, California, and David Hochman of Los Angeles.

Bernie graduated from Central High School and the University of Scranton. He was co-owner of several garment factories in Scranton: Banjo Manufacturing, Scranton Wearing Apparel and Roman's.

Committed to supporting his community, he volunteered and held leadership roles at the Jewish Community Center, Temple Israel, the Jewish Federation, Lackawanna County Drug & Alcohol Commission, the United Way, and more. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he loved music of all genres and found joy walking around Lake Scranton, attending Scranton Miners and Red Barons games, going to Old Forge for pizza, and Abe's Deli for a corned beef sandwich.

He is survived by his wife, sons and three grandchildren, Noa, Ivy and Sebastian Hochman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Charlotte Hochman; and a sister, Irene Hochman Cabelly.

Contributions may be made to or Marycrest Manor, 10664 St. James Drive, Culver City, California 90230.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 28, 2019
