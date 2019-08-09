|
Bernard J. Vilchock, 80, of Old Forge died suddenly Thursday morning at his home.
Born May 24, 1939, in Duryea, son of the late John and Anna Mustich Vilchock, he was a graduate of Duryea High School. He furthered his education and became a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Lackawanna Junior College. Berny was employed at Procter & Gamble as an electrician before his retirement. He was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.
Berny honorably served his nation in the United States Army in the early 1960s and was a member of the VFW Post 4954 in Old Forge, the American Legion Post 585 in Duryea, and the Polish Club of Dupont.
Berny was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved taking fishing trips with his family and his good friend "Sonny" at Reflection Lake in Equinunk. He was a great one for playing darts and Pitch. Despite his rugged exterior, he always expressed to his family how much he loved them. He was also extremely proud of his two granddaughters. He was also a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Surviving are his three daughters, Morgan Vilchock, of Old Forge; Deborah Stone and husband, Bill, Old Forge; and Tamara Chesneak and husband, Frank, Duryea; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Stone and Cassondra Chesneak; a brother, Jack Vilchock and wife, Mary, of Lyndhurst, N.J.; and nieces and nephews.
A brother, Raymond Vilchock, preceded him in death.
The funeral, with military honors, will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will be privately held in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea, at a later date.
Family and friends are welcomed to attend Berny's viewing on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019