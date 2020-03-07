|
Bernard ("Barney" / "Dave") Jacek, 95, of Avoca, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 4, at Wesley Village Campus, Pittston, where he was a resident for the last nine months. He was born in Avoca, Aug. 6, 1924, and was the son of the late George and Bertha (Soltys) Jacek.
Barney was a life member of SS. Peter and Paul Church until its closing and currently a parishioner of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. He was a graduate of Avoca High School, class of 1943. After high school, he served in the United States Army during World War II as a corporal in the South Pacific and Korea.
Baseball was his favorite sport and he played with many local teams and practiced with the Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.
He signed a Uniform Players Contract in 1949 approved by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, playing with "The Sampson Blues," the Clinton Baseball Club, Clinton, N.C., and the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland, Ohio, as an infielder with a salary of $150 per month.
Prior to retirement, he was employed for 30 years by Atlas Chain and Precision of West Pittston. He was a member of VFW Post 8335, Avoca.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Josephine; sisters, Dorothy Appnel and Helen Jacek; and brothers, John, Walter and Chester Jacek.
Surviving are his devoted and loving wife of 69 years, Rose Ostrowski Jacek; his sons, Robert and his wife, Jacqueline Jacek, of Duryea; and Stephen Jacek of Avoca; grandchildren, Justin, Joshua and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Kira, Gavin, Jeremy, Jocelyn, Liam, Parker, Grayson, Gianni and Benson; sister-in-law, Frances Anthony of Glen Lyon; cousin, Jean Fafinski, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its sincere thanks for the exceptional care and support of the entire staff of the Serenity Unit at Wesley Village and Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Also a special thank you to Dr. James Kosik for his outstanding care and support over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
Friends may call on Sunday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. The AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 7, 2020