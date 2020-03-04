|
Bernard Karl Swierczynski, Lake Winola, died Friday at the Gardens in Tunkhannock. His wife was the former Aileen M. Fudala, who died in 1994.
Son of the late Joseph and Adele Talarowski Swierczynski, he was born in Duryea, Pa., in May 1927, and died on Feb. 21. He graduated from Duryea High School in the class of 1945.
He was a marine engineering graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y., and was a commissioned officer in the United States Maritime Service and the United States Naval Reserve with service in the Atlantic and European theaters. He was a licensed marine engineer and a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers. He worked in various engineering capacities in industry both in the Philadelphia area and locally. He retired from the Engineering Department of the Allied Signal Corporation, Bendix, Montrose Division in 1988. He was also engaged in agricultural activities in the Lake Winola area for many years.
Married to the former Aileen Fudala Swierczynski for 44 years, she preceded him in death on Dec. 9, 1994. They were the parents of a daughter, Carol (Mark) S. Amman, of East Aurora, N.Y.; and a son, Erik K. (Cindy Clary), who passed away on Jan. 30, 1990.
He leaves four grandchildren, Seth (Gaia) Amman, of Buffalo, N.Y.; Erika (Brendan) Martin, of Harmony, Pa.; Justin Swierczynski, of Lake Winola; and Brett (Rachel) Amman, of Conifer, Colo.; great-grandchildren are Erik Swierczynski, and Elizabeth and Rory Martin.
He has two surviving siblings: a brother, Jerome (Dorothy) Swierczynski, of Meyerstown, Pa.; and a sister, Virginia Manganiello, of Hudson, N.Y. A brother, Gerald, and a sister, Lorraine Antal, are deceased.
Bernie has requested that any memorial contributions be sent to AseraCare, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, or to your favorite animal rescue organization.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m. in the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. For updates or to send online condolences, go to www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020