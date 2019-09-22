|
|
Bernard (Bernie) Kielar, Whites Crossing, died Saturday in the home he was born in. His wife is the former Virginia (Ginny) Loyek. They celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in August.
Born October 9, 1937, son of the late Frank and Antoinette (Jennie) Stoklosa Kielar, he was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.
After graduating from Fell High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He also attended the Army Language School in Monterey, Calif., where he was among an elite group of candidates and went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a Russian Language Interpreter.
He was employed as a loan officer at Signature Finance and retired as vice president of Wayne Bank, both in Honesdale.
As a resident of Whites Crossing, he played a very active role in the community. He served as director of the Simpson Chamber of Commerce, a supervisor of Carbondale Twp. and a member of Whites Crossing Fire and Rescue.
He was a musician and played in several Country and Rock and Roll bands in the area.
Also surviving are a son, Ken Kielar and wife, Fran, Taylor; and a daughter, Cindy Iyoob, Jessup. He was Grandpa and Dziadzu to five grandchildren he loved dearly, Kaitlyn, Kenny and Megan Kielar, and Kevin and Cory Iyoob. Also a sister, Martha Lubash and husband, Ed; brother, Ted Kielar; and a sister-in-law, Rose Kielar.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Kowalczyk; and a brother, Frank Kielar Jr.
The family wishes to thank Ken Bannon, PA-C, for a lifetime of medical care, as well as Dr. Gregory Borowski, Dr. John Prior, Dr. Philip Horne and Bayada Home Health and Hospice, HHPT Hospice.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Avenue, with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends and family may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fdn., 210 Woods Road., Palmerton, PA 18071 or Whites Crossing Volunteer Fire Co., 35½ Gravity Road, Carbondale, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019