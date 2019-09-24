|
Bernard (Bernie) Kielar, Whites Crossing, died Saturday in the home he was born in. His wife is the former Virginia (Ginny) Loyek.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends and family may call today, 4 to 7 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Suite 111, 555 Croton Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406; or Whites Crossing Volunteer Fire Co., 35½ Gravity Road, Carbondale, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019