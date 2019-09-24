Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-1332
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Kielar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard (Bernie) Kielar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard (Bernie) Kielar Obituary
Bernard (Bernie) Kielar, Whites Crossing, died Saturday in the home he was born in. His wife is the former Virginia (Ginny) Loyek.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.

Friends and family may call today, 4 to 7 p.m.Mem­orial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Suite 111, 555 Croton Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406; or Whites Crossing Volunteer Fire Co., 35½ Gravity Road, Carbondale, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now