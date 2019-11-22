|
Bernard L. Plevyak, 94, of Scott Twp., died Thursday morning at Allied Hospice, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, the former Dorothy Novobilski.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Stoklosa Plevyak and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, along with its Holy Name Society. He was a graduate of Fell High School, Williamsport Technical Institute and Yale University. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a mechanical engineer with Daystrom Corp., Weston and Lockheed Martin.
Bernard served with the United States Navy during World War II, attaining the rank of ensign.
Surviving are three sons, Matthew Plevyak and Faye, Accident, Md.; Walter Plevyak and wife, Maggie, Binghamton, N.Y.; and Raymond Plevyak and wife, Karen, San Diego, Calif.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Mongelia, Carbondale; brothers, Chester Plevyak, Phillipsburg, N.J.; and Ted Plevyak, Scranton; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, John, Joseph, Frank, Stanley, Raymond (killed during the Korean War), the Rev. Valentine; and a sister, Ann Pilny.
There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment will take place at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements by Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019