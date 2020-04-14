|
|
Bernard L. Singleton, 32, of Topeka, Kan., passed away Friday, April 3.
He was born Sept. 5, 1987, in Bronx, N.Y., the son of Albert and Florence (Scriven) Singleton. He graduated from West Scranton High School in 2006. He went on to graduate with his associate's degree in diesel mechanics from Johnson County Community College.
Bernard loved planting his vegetable garden, working on his suburbans, camping and listening to music of all kinds. He was an amazing artist but only for fun. He loved to travel. He spent time in many different states when younger and had plans to take our family to all of the states on vacation. Bernard was a friend to all; he had an irresistible smile that brightened every room and laugh that was contagious. He was always willing to lend a hand, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, or some company and a beer.
Bernard was the best daddy two little boys could ever ask for. He encouraged them to try new things, helped out in Cub Scouts, taught them about gardening and working on trucks, took them fishing and camping.
Bernard was a loving, ornery husband that worked hard to provide for his family. He gave the best hugs and kisses. He was quick witted and so smart. His sense of humor wasn't for the faint of heart but always made you laugh.
Bernard married Cori Hermann on Oct. 31, 2011, in South Abington, Pa.; she survives. Other survivors include their sons, Roman Singleton and Desmond Singleton; sisters, LaVerne Singleton and Christina Singleton; brother, Jerome Singleton; 12 nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Kayla (Brian) Ginyard, Kendra (Joe Klein) Hermann and Carlee (Ryan) Flaming; brother- in-law, Bryce Hermann; and mother-in-law, Penny Hermann.
There will be a private graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lecompton. The family suggests that you share memories on his obituary page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me set up to help the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/f5ks4-singleton-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2QIKPoZ61Nor6WHZqO6IMo16mDTcFg7hs4I0vINPUpH37j0rhrrRL4jNs.
