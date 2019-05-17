Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard M. "Bernie" Michini. View Sign Service Information Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc 601 Dundaff St Dickson City , PA 18519 (570)-489-6941 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard M. "Bernie" Michini, 57, of Dickson City, died unexpectedly after surgery on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, while recuperating at home. He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Shaffer; they would have celebrated 30 years of marriage on Friday, May 17, 2019.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Bernard S. and Lila Bowen Michini. He was a graduate of Valley View High School, and he was presently employed by PA Hutchison Co., Mayfield. He was a member of St. Adalbert's PNCC, Dickson City, and he was a mason.



Bernie loved his family more than anything and treasured all the time they spent together. He was a compassionate husband and a loving dad who put his family above all and was always there for them. He cherished taking them on vacations (especially cruises) and sharing special memories through those experiences. He also loved spending time with "the Boys," his two standard poodles. He was dedicated to the many friends he had, never hesitating to help someone. He took pride that, in over 30 years of working, he only called off one time. He enjoyed fishing in his free time, watching his favorite shows on TV and had a passion for muscle cars. He was an avid music lover of the Woodstock days and thought the Shazam app was the best invention ever, despite never wanting a cellphone. His smile will always be remembered. For the love he held for animals, please consider a small donation in his honor to "Happy Hearts and Tails," 1202 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., PA 18706.



Surviving are a daughter, Ashley Michini and husband, Dr. Colby Haggerty, Chicago, Ill.; a son, Nicholas Michini, Philadelphia; a sister, Denise Michini, Archbald, and companion, Kevin McCabe; an uncle, Richard Michini, Blakely; his two companions, his dogs, Charlie and Wendel; and several cousins.



Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. A blessing service will be conducted by the Rev. Senior William Chromey, pastor of St. Adalbert's PNCC, Dickson City, at 5:45 p.m.



To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

