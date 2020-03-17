|
Bernard "Bernie" Martin Scanlon, age 66, a lifelong resident of Scranton, passed away peacefully Sunday morning at home, surrounded by his loving family. He'd have it no other way.
Surviving is his adoring wife and best friend, Elizabeth "Lizz" (McDonnell) Scanlon. The couple celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on Oct. 5.
Born June 22, 1953, Bernie was the son of the late Bernard J. and Winifred "Winnie" (Tighe) Scanlon. Raised in West Scranton, after a brief cameo at St. Patrick's School he graduated from West Scranton High School, class of 1971. He then began his career as a mechanic for the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT). After briefly working for the state police, he returned to PennDOT. He would retire as the Lackawanna County equipment manager after, as accurately described by PennDOT, 34.9 years of service. A mechanic at heart, he returned to work for Pocono Spraypatching for several years post-retirement.
Bernie was the ultimate handyman. Fixing, maintaining, correcting, rigging; there wasn't much of anything he was incapable of. "Everyone needs a Bernie" became a mantra among friends. Beyond only saying it, he constantly showed his love for others by quietly and humbly doing things for them. He'll always be remembered as a tremendous friend.
He found great solace (and another place to tinker) at his Lake Handsome cottage. He enjoyed vacationing, especially on his annually planned "Kids have gone back to college; let's party!" Sandbridge Beach, Va., trip.
He was passionately involved in local Democratic politics; was a NASCAR, Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan; and an adoring animal lover, especially for his pups.
An extremely proud father of the amazing son and daughter he had raised, nothing had given him more joy in his final few months than the birth of his grandson, Martin.
Of Roman Catholic faith, he was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Parish.
He is also survived by his loving children, Alexandra Kitei and husband, Paul, of Philadelphia; and Timothy Scanlon, of Scranton; a mother-in-law, Elsa (Peruzzi) McDonnell, of Scranton; sisters-in-law, Christine DiBileo and husband, Gary, of Scranton; and Marie Kodish and husband, Ed, of Nicholson; an aunt, Marie Peruzzi, of Scranton; and nieces, nephews and countless friends.
He was also tragically preceded in death by his sister, Winifred Scanlon, on March 16, 1972.
The family would like to acknowledge the collective love and kindness shown by Bernie's amazingly loyal friends and the staff of Allied Hospice throughout his illness.
A private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton, will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Interment will be at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Bernie's family acknowledges the compromised scenario the coronavirus has posed, thus they want their loved ones to know that your personal prayers will always outweigh your presence at his viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bernie's name to either Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020