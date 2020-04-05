|
|
Bernard "Bernie" Stephen Kapinus, 91, formerly a resident of Montdale, Pa., unexpectedly and peacefully passed away at the home of his daughter, Mary and son-in-law, Frank, in Rocklin, Calif., on March 20, 2020.
Born Sept. 30, 1928, in Peckville, son of the late Stephen and Anna Simchak Kapinus, he was a graduate of Scott High School, class of 1946, where he held the position of class vice president.
On July 24, 1948, he married Jane Frances Lucas Kapinus, his bride of 71 years, who currently resides at the Jewish Nursing Home in Scranton, Pa.
His work experience included two aircraft manufacturers, one in Bridgeport, Conn., and Arlington, Texas. For the 37 years before his retirement in 1990, he worked as a chemical and metallurgical lab technician for Lockheed Martin, formerly Weston Components.
Giving his time to St. John Vianney Church, formerly Corpus Christi Church, played a vital role in his life and brought him great joy and pride. At his passing, Bernie was the oldest male founding member of St. John Vianney where he was a member of the choir, a lector for 40 years, and managed the refreshment stand for the Harvest Festival.
In addition to his involvement with numerous clubs and organizations within the community, Bernie was a gifted master carpenter who was highly respected by his peers. He enjoyed all facets of general contracting, which included building his own residence. He also helped his children build and remodel their homes as he cared deeply about providing for his family and their continued well-being. He was an avid reader, genealogical researcher and history buff who was passionate about political involvement and governance. During retirement, he enjoyed spending hours doing genealogical research and was a lifetime member of the Genealogical Society of Northeastern PA, where he served a two-year term as treasurer. He was a member of the Scott Twp. Historical Society, where he held the position as curator, and he was an honorary member of the Archbald Historical Society.
He enjoyed listening to polka music and was a fabulous polka dancer who never missed an opportunity to do so.
He is survived by four children, Linda Smith and her husband, Willard; Gerald Kapinus and his wife, Sharon, Montdale; Stephen Kapinus and his wife, Loujean, Irvine, Calif.; and Mary Pizzimenti and her husband, Frank, Rocklin, Calif.; five grandchildren, Kimberly Kaschak, John LaRosa, Crystal Ross, Stephen Kapinus and Loujean Kapinus; and six great-grandchildren, Sheridan, Sloan and Shelby Kaschak, Hunter Smallacombe, Luca Kapinus and Isaac LaRosa.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Cyril "Cy" Kapinus, Center Hall; and sister, Eleanor Ratay, Olyphant.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date, followed by a private committal service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020