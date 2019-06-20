Home

Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Bernard T. Holeva Sr.

Bernard T. Holeva Sr. Obituary
Bernard T. Holeva Sr., 88, of Stratford, Conn., beloved husband of Victoria Panulla Holeva, passed away June 12 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford.

Born in Dickson City on April 18, 1931, to the late Frank and Anna (Patyk) Holeva, he had been a longtime Stratford resident. Bernie was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired after 40 years from Avco-Lycoming. In his retirement, Bernie served as a crossing guard at Second Hill Lane School in Stratford for many years.

He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Survivors, in addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, include his devoted children, Joan Crepeau and her husband, Jay, Wethersfield, Conn.; Bernie Holeva Jr., Stratford; Ken Holeva, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Tom Holeva and his wife, Lisa, West Haven, Conn.; and Karen Gallagher and her husband, Billy, Stratford; six cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Kim, Jessica, Melissa, Will and Mandy; one great-grandchild; a brother, Larry Holeva and his wife, Virginia, Dickson City; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.

For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 20, 2019
